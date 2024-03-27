Wigan Warriors Super League fixture pushed back 24 hours
Wigan’s away trip to Salford Red Devils in Super League Round 12 has been moved.
The reigning Super League champions will now take on Paul Rowley’s outfit on Sunday, May 26, with a 3:00pm kick-off – pushed back 24 hours.
Matt Peet’s side visited the Salford Community Stadium in Round 5, coming away with a hard-fought 22-12 victory with two late tries from Jake Wardle and Bevan French.
The original date for the Round 12 fixture clashed with the FA Cup final.
