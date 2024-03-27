Wigan Warriors Super League fixture pushed back 24 hours

Wigan’s away trip to Salford Red Devils in Super League Round 12 has been moved.
By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 15:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The reigning Super League champions will now take on Paul Rowley’s outfit on Sunday, May 26, with a 3:00pm kick-off – pushed back 24 hours.

Read More
Jake Wardle ‘one of the elite centres in Super League’ says Wigan Warriors chief

Matt Peet’s side visited the Salford Community Stadium in Round 5, coming away with a hard-fought 22-12 victory with two late tries from Jake Wardle and Bevan French.

The original date for the Round 12 fixture clashed with the FA Cup final.

Related topics:Super LeagueWiganSalford Red DevilsBevan French

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.