Lancashire and Yorkshire embrace after the Women's Origin fixture at Sewell Group Craven Park

Wigan Warriors had 16 players involved in the Academy and Women’s Origin matches between Lancashire and Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

In the Women’s Origin, there were nine representatives from the Warriors who pulled on the Red Rose jersey in the shape of Grace Banks, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, Mia-Jayne Atherton and Jade Gregory-Haselden.

Lancashire ran in nine tries to pick up a comfortable 50-8 win over their Yorkshire rivals at Sewell Group Craven Park, with Hunter (2), Davies, Jones, Rowe, Eboni Partington and Rachael Woosey getting on the scoresheet for Lancashire. St Helens winger Phoebe Hook and Ebony Stead of Leeds Rhinos scored for Yorkshire.

Wigan speedster Banks scooped the Player of the Match award following another stunning performance at fullback.

The Women’s Origin match was the last chance for players to press their claims in the England squad to face Wales in Neath on Saturday, August 9, with England coach Stuart Barrow to finalise his squad following the fixture.

Lancashire Women: Grace Banks (Wigan), Eboni Partington (York), Georgia Wilson (Wigan), Molly Jones (Wigan), Anna Davies (Wigan); Jenna Foubister (Wigan), Izzy Rowe (Wigan); Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Darcy Stott (St Helens), Charlotte Melvin (Leigh), Eva Hunter (Wigan), Emily Rudge (St Helens). Subs: Mia-Jayne Atherton (Wigan), Rachael Woosey (St Helens), Jade Gregory-Haselden (Wigan), Luci McColm (St Helens), Beri Salihi (St Helens).

Tries: Hunter (2), Davies, Banks (2), Partington, Jones, Woosey, Rowe

Goals: Rowe 4/6, Salihi 3/3

Yorkshire Women: Amelia Brown (Huddersfield), Emma Kershaw (York), Evie Cousins (Leeds), Tamzin Renouf (York), Phoebe Hook (St Helens); Georgie Dagger (York), Ruby Walker (Leeds); Izzy Northrop (Leeds), Caitlin Casey (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Lucy Murray (Leeds), Savannah Andrade (York), Bella Sykes (Leeds). Subs: Izzy Brennan (York), Liv Wood (York), Ebony Stead (Leeds), Ruby Bruce (Leeds), Mollie Iceton (Huddersfield).

Tries: Hook, Stead

Goals: Casey 1/2

The spoils were shared between the two county rivals on the day, with Yorkshire running out 40-10 winners in the Men’s Academy Origin fixture in East Hull.

Wigan had seven players representing Lancashire, including Sam Dickenson, Jaiden Drachenberg, Michael Porter, Harlen Smith, Leo Wadsworth, Shea O’Connor, and Lewis Daniels.

Zac Lloyd, Isaac Holdsworth, Oscar Brown, Joe Diskin, George Brown, Marcus Qareqare and Callum Kemp crossed for the White Rose, with Wigan pair Dickenson and O’Connor scoring Lancashire’s tries.

Lancashire Academy: Lachlan Webster (Warrington); Sam Dickenson (Wigan), Kian McGann (St Helens), Charlie Walker (Warrington), Jaiden Drachenberg (Wigan); Dan Regan (Warrington), Ewan Irwin (Warrington); Michael Porter (Wigan), Oliver Morgan (Warrington), Dan Hackney (Warrington), Dan Coop (Warrington), Oliver Garmston (St Helens), Jake Ramsden (Warrington). Subs: Tom Humphries (St Helens), Harlen Smith (Wigan), Leo Wadsworth (Wigan), Shea O’Connor (Wigan), Oliver Polec (St Helens), Lewis Daniels (Wigan).

Tries: Dickenson, O’Connor

Goals: Irwin 1/2

Yorkshire Academy: Lloyd Kemp (Hull FC); Alfie Sinclair (Castleford), Oscar Brown (Leeds), Harley Thomas (Leeds), Marcus Qareqare (Leeds); George Brown (Leeds), Callum Kemp (Hull FC); Ellis Lingard (Wakefield), Joe Diskin (Leeds), Daniel Stelfox (Leeds), Jacob Stead (Leeds), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield), Zac Lloyd (Leeds). Subs: Harry Smith (Leeds), Joe Butterfield (Leeds), Frankie Dearlove (Hull KR), Isaac Holdsworth (Warrington), Tylor Sharpe (Castleford), Dacx Jones-Buchanan (Leeds).

Tries: Lloyd, Holdsworth, O Brown, Diskin, G Brown, Qareqare, C Kemp

Goals: Thomas 6/7