Wales international Carys Marsh celebrates Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup win at Wembley Stadium

Wigan Warriors stalwart Carys Marsh has been selected in the 19-strong Wales squad to face Scotland in Neath this weekend.

Wales host Scotland in a senior Women’s international match against Scotland at The Lextan Gnoll in Neath on Sunday, 4pm kick-off, in what is the first-ever rugby league Test match for Scotland Women.

Marsh, who has been at Wigan since arriving from rivals St Helens ahead of the 2019 campaign, helped Denis Betts’ side lift the Women’s Challenge Cup at Wembley in June, as well as starring in back-to-back Nines triumphs.

The 27-year-old hooker has won six caps for Wales since making her international debut in 2021. She has also represented Tropics in Rugby 7s all over the world.

Meanwhile, there is one potential debutant in Tom Brindle’s 19-woman squad this weekend in Olivia Williams, who plays for Cardiff Demons, currently top of the RFL Women’s Championship.

As for Scotland, all 17 players who are selected from John Whalley’s 19-woman squad will earn their first caps for the Bravehearts, given the fact that it is their first-ever Women’s international rugby league fixture.

Championship side Swinton Lionesses have the most representatives in the Scotland squad with five inclusions. There are four Women’s Super League players involved in the shape of Abi Gordon (Leigh Leopards), Grace Field, Kaiya Glynn (both Leeds Rhinos) and Nicole Benson (Barrow Raiders).

Wales (from): Lucia Davies, Jasmine Gibbons, Ffion Jenkins, Ffion Jones, Hannah Jones, Sara Jones, Charlie Mundy, Amy Price, Amberley Ruck, Meg Whittaker, Olivia Williams (all Cardiff Demons), Brittony Price (Fremantle Roosters), Gracie Hobbs (Huddersfield Giants), Bethan Dainton (Leeds Rhinos), Kathryn Salter (London Broncos), Georgia Cussons (Sheffield Eagles), Dani McGifford (St Helens), Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors), Agnes Wood (York Valkyrie).

Scotland (from): Abi Gordon (Leigh Leopards), Betti Ginnelly (Stewartry Sirens), Charlotte Hill, Demi Fisher, Emma Welsford, Morgan Pearson, Sammi Simpson (all Swinton Lionesses), Ciorstaidh Ainsworth (Stirling County), Enya Lackie (Bristol Golden Ferns), Evie Tonkin (Workington Town), Georgia Briggs (Oulton Raidettes), Grace Field, Kaiya Glynn (both Leeds Rhinos), Isabel Glover (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Nicole Benson (Barrow Raiders), Rebecca Moffat (Cartha Queens Park), Rebecca Smart, Sarah Smart (both London Broncos), Steph Gray (Salford Red Devils).