‘A future England coach’ - Matt Peet earns plaudits following World Club Challenge victory by Lam and Peacock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

39-year-old Peet has now guided his hometown club to all four major trophies in just two years and two weeks in charge following his side’s record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title.

He led Wigan to a Challenge Cup triumph in his debut campaign, before lifting both the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy last season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet celebrates with the trophy and players at the end of the match

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he earned plaudits live on the BBC by ex-Wigan coach and current Leigh Leopards boss Lam, alongside legend ex-forward Jamie Peacock.

“We talk about the young talent that’s come through the junior grades, and Matty Peet has done that as well through here,” Lam said of Peet, having worked together at the DW Stadium for three seasons.

“A future England coach, I feel.

“What he’s done, he’s worked hard with these junior players to bring them through and the success that he’s earned along with his coaching staff, he deserves everything that he gets at the minute.”

Peacock, who won nine Grand Finals, four Challenge Cups and four world titles across a decorated 19-year career with Bradford and Leeds, said that Peet’s leadership qualities would encourage players to want to play for him – including him!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It may sound simple, but when you hear him talk, he just talks absolute common sense,” the ex-Great Britain and England prop said.

“I know him a little bit, but listening to him talk, I’d want to play for him.