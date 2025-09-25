The stadium at Leigh Sports Village will be renamed the Progress With Unity Stadium, acting as a figurehead for the borough’s new movement for change.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Progress With Unity is the 10-year plan led by Wigan Council to create fair opportunities and help its communities thrive.

The name change will come into effect immediately, with the move heralded as part of an exciting new era for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium at Leigh Sports Village will now be known as the Progress With Unity Stadium

It comes in the same week it was confirmed local favourites The Lottery Winners are set to headline a blockbuster hometown gig at the stadium in 2026.

The Leader of Wigan Council announced the new name at this week’s meeting of the full council.

Coun David Molyneux said: “It’s important to note that Progress With Unity isn’t just our initiative, it has partnership working and the strength of our communities at its heart.

“In many ways, Leigh Sports Village encapsulates this approach; it is a complex of facilities to be proud of, hosting professional and grassroots organisations and delivering community-based services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe the new name for the stadium is therefore an appropriate step to promote what we are trying to achieve here in our borough and be a figurehead for our shared values.”

Home to Leigh Leopards and Manchester United Women, the 12,000-capacity stadium opened in 2008.

Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards, said: “The Progress With Unity Stadium is a great facility that we’re proud to call our home.

“We’ve been breaking boundaries on the pitch in recent years, and this is a new milestone at Leigh Sports Village. Our partnership working with the council and wider community is stronger than it’s ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Progress With Unity really aligns with our values as a club, so it’s a great partnership.”

The wider LSV complex also hosts Leigh Harriers Athletic Club and Leigh East ARLFC.

In 2023, Wigan Council opened the £2m Leigh Youth Hub adjacent to the stadium.

A regular host of international rugby league fixtures, the LSV was a host venue for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 football competition.

Progress With Unity, launched last year, was the culmination of a research project with local organisations, businesses, partners, independent experts and the community.

Two key missions have been identified that the council and its partners are committed to delivering:

Create fair opportunities for all children, families, residents and businesses

Make all our towns and neighbourhoods flourish for those who live and work in them.

These will be underpinned by action plans that will a focus on community wealth and health building, tackling inequalities and supporting communities to fulfil their potential.