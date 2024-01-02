'A superb ambassador for the sport' - Vicky Molyneux receives RFL President’s Award in 2024

Wigan Warriors forward Vicky Molyneux is the first recipient of a President’s Award from Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old, who has been vice-captain of the side since 2019, called time on her illustrious international career last November and became the first Women’s player to be inducted into Wigan’s Hall of Fame at the club’s end of season awards night in 2023.

The President’s Award was introduced by the RFL in 2019 to recognise inspiring work to change lives and communities through rugby league, and achievements by players, coaches and volunteers which bring the sport to new audiences.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's Vicky Molyneux is the first recipient of a President’s Award from Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In informing Molyneux of her award, Sir Lindsay, who has extended his term as RFL President to a second year in 2024, said: “This award is in recognition of a true trailblazer for women’s rugby league – which has been one of the sport’s greatest success stories over the last decade or so.

“You were one of an historic group who played in the first England international in 2007, holding heritage number three.

“That would be impressive enough, but to have returned as a mother to the international set-up in recent years, including in last year’s World Cup, is a truly remarkable achievement – and will be an inspiration to future generations, as it has already been to your team-mates.

“The praise you rightly received when you confirmed your international retirement after the game against Wales in November was a clear indication of the respect in which you are held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was delighted that the Wigan club recognised your special contribution by elevating you into their Hall of Fame, but I know your contribution to the sport reaches beyond Wigan, with the coaching and development you have done at the Rochdale Mayfield community club.

“Through all of this, you have been a superb ambassador for the sport of rugby league as a whole, and for Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League in particular.