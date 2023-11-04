Vicky Molyneux signs off international career with dominant England win over Wales

Wigan Warriors Women’s star Vicky Molyneux signed off her international career with a 60-0 win over Wales at AMT Headingley Stadium.

England crossed for 11 tries at the home of Leeds Rhinos, with Molyneux announcing before kick-off that the fixture would be her last on the international stage.

She was sent to the sin-bin in the first half for a high shot on Brogan Evans, while Wigan team-mate Carys Marsh featured for Wales at stand-off, having found themselves 20-0 down at half-time.

Vicky Molyneux has announced her retirement from international duties

Molyneux made her debut during England Women’s very first fixture in 2007 at the age of 19 and is the final member of that squad to hang up her boots.

She spent 14 years away from the international scene to focus on family and her career before making a sensational return in 2021.

The now-35-year-old featured in all four of England’s World Cup games on home soil last year, and also captained GB Teachers during two victories in 2019.

She has won eight caps for her country and was named vice captain before this year’s mid-season fixture against France, going on to win 64-0 in Warrington.

England huddle prior to play against Wales.

Molyneux also made history at club level earlier this autumn as the first woman added to Wigan’s Hall of Fame.

Paying tribute to the experienced back-rower, England head coach Stuart Barrow said: “To think that Vicky began her international career in 2007 is just incredible, and it shows just how dedicated she has been to her craft that she is still playing on the big stage so many years later.

“Vicky is the ultimate professional and the leadership and commitment she has brought to this England squad is second to none. Since I have taken on the role of head coach, she has been a pleasure to work with and she’s also been a fantastic help to me so I cannot thank her enough for her service.