Abbas Miski discusses Wigan Warriors' preparations for the back end of the Super League campaign

Abbas Miski says Wigan Warriors are feeling refreshed heading into the back end of the Super League season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side utilised some time off from match action to head up to the Lake District to re-energise themselves for the remainder of the campaign.

Miski states the Warriors squad are ready to go, as they prepare to take on Hull FC at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

“The couple of days that we had away were really fun and something different for the team- everyone enjoyed it,” he said.

Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski
“It rained a bit in Coniston but we were still able to get through a fair few things together.

“The club organised activities like paddleboarding, some of the lads went for a swim, and we played some cricket.

“We spent a lot of time together around the BBQ, it was a good time.

“We also had a chance to refresh physically and mentally, everyone has come back fully energised.

“What the club did was really good, we had the right amount of time off.

“We have a tough handful of games coming up, and a new mindset has to be taken.

“Hull FC are going to be really hard. They’re a good team.

“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re fit- they’ve got some really good players.

“We will have to be really prepared for them.”

Miski admits the Warriors have been helped by being able to name a more settled team in recent weeks.

“You’re only a few injuries away from a completely different edge,” he added.

“It’s chopped and changed throughout the year, but for the last month we’ve had the same edge- apart from the back row.

“To have it consistent is pretty good, as you learn the instincts of other players and that helps you to become a better player.”

Miski believes the Wigan fans have a big role to play between now and the end of the year.

“Being back at home in Australia you don’t really think there’s such a thing as a big home advantage, but when you come over here you realise there is,” he stated.

“The fans really get behind you and it’s quite intimidating for other teams to come to the DW.”

