Abbas Miski has enjoyed his time alongside Adam Keighran so far this season, admitting the combination on the right edge is growing with every performance.

Australian outside-back Keighran, 27, made the move to the reigning Super League champions ahead of the 2024 season from Catalans Dragons to replace Toby King, partnering with Lebanon international Miski.

The centre is an ever-present to date so far this season with 15 appearances in all competitions, including the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph over Hull KR to book the club’s place at Wembley for the first time since 2017.

Abbas Miski and Adam Keighran played together on the right edge as Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title earlier this year

The former Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors representative has also converted 24 goals for a 92% success rate from the kicking tee, having shared the duties with half-back Harry Smith to date.

Winger Miski has also played every game for the Warriors so far this campaign, but will be rested for this weekend’s top-of-the-table Super League clash against Warrington Wolves with an eye on Wembley, while Keighran has been named.

“We’ve settled really well,” Miski said of his partnership with Keighran.

“It helps that he’s a fellow Australian, so we get on really well.

“He’s a very good player, and a very confident player as well.

“He gives me a lot of confidence and our edge a lot of confidence. He’s a physical player, and people are now also starting to see what he can do with his goal-kicking.”

With 18 combined tries to date, Miski admits the pair’s partnership has been growing with each and every week so far this year under head coach Matt Peet, with just over a week until the Wembley showdown against Sam Burgess’ outfit.

The 28-year-old continued: “It can be hard. You get used to a particular player, Toby King last year, and then Adam comes in.

“Although the systems are very similar in most teams, there are small things that you try and take in from a particular player, the way they defend, the way they attack, certain things they like to do.