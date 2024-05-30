Several key players rested as Wigan Warriors name squad for top-of-the-table clash with Warrington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made several changes to his squad for the Super League Round 13 clash against Warrington Wolves.

Forwards Liam Byrne, Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters all return to the 21-man squad following the completion of their respective bans.

All three are expected to feature at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Meanwhile, Peet has opted to rest key players Abbas Miski, Luke Thompson and captain Liam Farrell with one eye on the trip to Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final against on June 8.

Warrington Wolves will be without star half-back and England captain George Williams due to a one-match suspension.

Homegrown prop forward Joe Philbin is also set for a stint on the sidelines due to injury, likely to miss out on an appearance at the national stadium as per reports.