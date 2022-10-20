Abbas Miski excited to face Wigan Warriors teammates in Lebanon's Rugby League World Cup meeting with Ireland
Abbas Miski says he is looking forward to coming up against some of his Wigan Warriors teammates when Lebanon take on Ireland at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday (K.O. 2.30pm).
The Cedars were defeated 34-12 by New Zealand in their opening game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Ged Corcoran’s side produced a huge 48-2 victory over Jamaica at Headingley.
Liam Byrne and Toby King are both in the Ireland squad, as well as former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell.
Miski said: “I won’t be speaking to them until after the game.
“Obviously they are really good players, so I’ll try to give my teammates a good rundown on how they play because they’re certainly ones to look out for.
“Ireland have a really strong side, this is probably the big game of our pool.
“They have a lot of key Super League and Championship players, but we’ll be up for it.”