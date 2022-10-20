The Cedars were defeated 34-12 by New Zealand in their opening game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Ged Corcoran’s side produced a huge 48-2 victory over Jamaica at Headingley.

Liam Byrne and Toby King are both in the Ireland squad, as well as former Wigan second-rower James McDonnell.

Miski said: “I won’t be speaking to them until after the game.

Abbas Miski

“Obviously they are really good players, so I’ll try to give my teammates a good rundown on how they play because they’re certainly ones to look out for.

“Ireland have a really strong side, this is probably the big game of our pool.