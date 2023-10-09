Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lebanon international was voted as the club’s best player of 2023 by the fans and was awarded the trophy on Sunday evening, just 24 hours after the club booked their place at Old Trafford following the dominant semi-final victory over Hull KR at home.

Miski, 28, finished the regular campaign as joint-top try-scorer with 27 alongside Catalans speedster Tom Johnstone, and added another during the 42-12 win on Saturday against the Robins.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbas Miski scores against Hull KR during Super League Round 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started the year out on dual-registration with London Broncos, featuring against Keighley in the Championship, Miski was given his first team chance in Round Seven against Leigh Leopards and has not missed a game since.

He also won the club’s players’ player year of the award following his stellar campaign.

Enjoying a breakthrough year, rising star Brad O’Neill was voted as the club’s young player of the year. The 21-year-old has made the number nine position his own in 2023 with 26 appearances, crossing for one try.

Vicky Molyneux became the first women’s player to be inducted into the club’s hall of fame. The Rochdale-born forward made her debut in 2019 with 12 appearances, scoring three tries. An England international, having most recently represented her country at last year’s World Cup, Molyneux was appointed vice-captain of Wigan Women in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Waith and his mother, Maxine, were awarded the inaugural inclusivity award, with Mark Loehr from OpenExchange picking up the chairman’s award.

As voted by those present at the ceremony, Harry Smith won try of the season for his effort against Hull KR in Round 21, August 4, in the 64-6 victory at the DW Stadium.