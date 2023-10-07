Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Marshall grabbed a hat-trick on his 150th Wigan appearance, crossing twice in the opening 12 minutes alongside Jai Field for an early 18-0 lead.

Hull KR looked out of the game until the latter stages of the first half, hitting back through Elliot Minchella.

Liam Marshall celebrates with team-mates Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell

But, Wigan reinforced their dominance with four more tries in the second 40, including Marshall’s hat-trick four-pointer and another from superstar full-back Field. Toby King and Abbas Miski also crossed in the victory to book a Grand Final showdown with Catalans Dragons next weekend at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

“They were outstanding,” Hull KR coach Peters said of Wigan.

“They’ve shown the way, winning the League Leaders’ Shield and they’ll be hard to beat next week.

“They were very good today. They had a plan, they executed that plan and they’re a very good team.

“We just couldn’t get in the game. They started off well, they had a plan which we didn’t handle and then we just had errors and penalties.

“At 18-0, it’s difficult to come back but I thought we got back in the fight with 18-6 at half-time but then we started the second like we did the first.

“We just didn’t get any flow today.”

The Australian coach, in his first charge of the Super League outfit, said he was proud of the season but wants his side to be playing on the big stages in the future.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” he said.

“Certainly not the way we wanted it to end, we didn’t start well in both halves. We had no momentum in that game which is disappointing. But overall, extremely proud of the club, the players and the staff for what we’ve achieved this year.