Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors

Although it wouldn’t have been the result he was hoping for, Abbas Miski was glad to return from the treatment room for Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old winger made his first appearance in two months on Friday night as Wigan went down to an 18-8 defeat at Leigh.

Miski, who underwent surgery on his knee back in May, marked his return with 148 metres from 21 carries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always good to be back,” Miski told the Wigan Observer.

"It’s been a lonely journey in rehab; it was just me for a little bit, and then Sam Walters was with me, so it’s always good to be back in big games like this.

"This is why you play rugby league, you don’t want to be doing rehab for months on end, so to play in these big games is special.”

The Lebanon international provided an insight into his knee injury and the recovery process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had issues with my knee for a while,” Miski said. “I injured my lateral meniscus a while ago, and it hadn’t really come good, so it was just about trying to manage it, and the cyst was a symptom, just the bone on bone of my lateral meniscus, so it’s been an ongoing process and I’m just managing it now.

"It’s gotten better over the weeks. Some weeks are better than others, but it’s been alright lately."

Wigan led 8-0 at half-time against Leigh, but the Leopards scored three unanswered second half tries to claim the two points.

"I thought we started really well,” Miski added. “Our first half was really good, but we just had a dip in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re usually better at conceding points or making an error and then coming back from it, but I think we just let them have the ascendancy for a bit too long and they capitalised.”

The Warriors return to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday following a six-match block of away fixtures, taking on Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game.

“I don’t think people realise just how hard it is just to keep going away for so many weeks on end, so next week is going to be special,” Miski added.

"We’re definitely excited for it, and it’ll be good to have the fans behind us at home.”