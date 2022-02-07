Adam Hills announced as the presenter of the Super League coverage on Channel 4

The comedian, who is a member of Warrington Wolves PDRL team, will host the 10 live matches being televised by the broadcaster in 2022.

This season marks the first time a live Super League will be shown on free-to-air television in the competition’s 26-year history.

Hills said: “I love rugby league. I’ve been a fan since I was three days old, when my Dad brought a South Sydney Rabbitohs toy rabbit to the hospital for me.

Adam Hills will present the Super League coverage on Channel 4

“Presenting Rugby League for Channel 4 will be a childhood dream come true. I intend to play the role of an excited fan, asking loads of questions to the experts alongside me.

“Hopefully I can relay the passion, the excitement and the inclusive nature of the game to the viewers.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews added: “Adam is the perfect presenter for our Super League coverage. He’s passionate and knowledgeable about the sport, he plays rugby league and he’s already hugely popular with Channel 4 audiences.

“As soon as we secured the deal to show Super League, he was at the top of our wish list and I’m thrilled he’ll be fronting our coverage.”

Helen Skelton will also be reporting from the live fixtures, while Mark Wilson will be commentating.

Channel 4’s opening live match sees Leeds Rhinos take on Warrington Wolves on February 12, with former Wigan fullback and current Man of Steel Sam Tomkins making up the punditry team alongside Danika Priim and Leon Pryce,

On the announcement Ken Davy, Super League chairman said: “Saturday will be a landmark day for Super League and Adam Hills will be the perfect host.

“Ever since the Channel 4 and Betfred Super League partnership was announced fans have been mentioning Adam’s name so it’s excellent news for the sport.

“The fact that he will be backed up by Helen Skelton, Danika Priim, Leon Pryce and our current Man of Steel, Sam Tomkins shows the calibre of the line-up fans can expect from Channel 4’s coverage.”