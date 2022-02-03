Wigan Warriors reveal charity third kit featuring Cancer Research UK for the 2022 season

The new strip, which has been created alongside Hummel, will be worn as an alternative throughout the 2022 season.

Cancer Research UK’s logo will appear on the front of the shirt, with £5 from every sale being donated to the charity.

Leadership and Management Director Shaun Wane said: “I love the fact we are doing this. I’m proud. I lost my mum and brother to cancer. The more people who get behind and recognise it the better. I know it will touch many people in the Wigan area.”

Wigan Warriors have revealed their new third kit

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. And the charity’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

In August last year, The Riversiders’ treasurer Barbara Thompson, who was involved with the supporter’s club for over 30 years, passed away with breast cancer.

In her honour, Wigan have paid tribute to her with the new third shirt.

The new kit will be used as alternative

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “As a Club and community, we were deeply moved by Barbara’s passing. She was a huge part of the Wigan Warriors family, and she will always remain with us as we pay tribute to her with this special shirt.

“I am proud we are doing this for Barbara and for all those who have been affected by cancer. I know this shirt and story will be relatable to so many people. We are also honouring Barbara by making her a posthumous Life Member of Wigan Warriors.

“We are really proud of the partnership we have formed with Cancer Research UK to create this amazing shirt. Throughout the year we will be having more fundraising events and our goal is to make a real difference.”

The first time the third kit will be worn by the Wigan first team will be away to Toulouse Olympique on March 5.

The kit has been created in partnership with Cancer Research UK

It will also be worn for the game against Catalans Dragons a week later, as well as the Magic Weekend fixture against St Helens on July 9.

Rachael Hodgkinson, from Cancer Research UK, said: “We are really excited about working in partnership with Wigan Warriors.

“Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK's vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. And we know Wigan Warriors supporters will get on board in that mission to help make a big difference over the coming months.”