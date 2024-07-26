Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adam Keighran was a surprise name missing from Wigan’s 17 to face Warrington Wolves in the top-of-the-table Super League clash.

The Australian has been replaced by captain Liam Farrell in the centres.

And it has been revealed by Sky Sports Super League presenter Brian Carney that the 27-year-old has been stood down due to head injury protocols.

Meanwhile, hooker Kruise Leeming has not been included to make his return to action from injury, despite being named in the club’s 21-man squad during the week.

Sam Walters starts in the back-row, while Ireland international Liam Byrne has been named to start at prop with Ethan Havard on the bench.

20-year-old Harvie Hill has been also named on the bench alongside Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree.