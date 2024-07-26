Adam Keighran absence explained ahead of Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves clash

By Josh McAllister
Published 26th Jul 2024, 19:50 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 19:59 BST
Adam Keighran was a surprise name missing from Wigan’s 17 to face Warrington Wolves in the top-of-the-table Super League clash.

The Australian has been replaced by captain Liam Farrell in the centres.

And it has been revealed by Sky Sports Super League presenter Brian Carney that the 27-year-old has been stood down due to head injury protocols.

Adam Keighran has not been named to face Warrington Wolves in Super League

Meanwhile, hooker Kruise Leeming has not been included to make his return to action from injury, despite being named in the club’s 21-man squad during the week.

Sam Walters starts in the back-row, while Ireland international Liam Byrne has been named to start at prop with Ethan Havard on the bench.

20-year-old Harvie Hill has been also named on the bench alongside Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree.

Wigan line-up: Eckersley, Miski, Farrell, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Byrne, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Walters, Ellis.

Bench: Havard, Mago, Dupree, Hill.

