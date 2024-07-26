Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Bateman’s Super League return has been confirmed with a move to Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old former Wigan Warriors star had his move initially announced by his current club during their NRL match against New Zealand Warriors.

Bateman is expected to return to the Australian outfit to complete his deal until 2026 - although some NRL journalists have questioned whether he will return Down Under again in a bizarre mid-season switch.

Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson commented: “John leaving Wests Tigers for the back end of the season is something that all parties are comfortable with.”

The England international will add plenty of experience to Warrington’s pack for the remainder of 2024, who also recently added Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates.

Bateman won two Grand Finals in cherry and white in 2016 and 2018, while he also helped Canberra Raiders to their first NRL Grand Final in 25 years, falling short 14-8 to Sydney Roosters in 2019.

Speaking on the move, the back-rower said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I know how big of a club Warrington is and I know a few of the boys who speak very highly of the club.

“I’ve been involved in the big games throughout my career and hopefully I can bring that experience and know how at this stage of the season.

“I played with Sam [Burgess] in internationals for England and hearing how passionate he was to get me over was a big factor.

“I’ve played at The Halliwell Jones many times during my Wigan days and I’m looking forward to the fans being on my side this time round.

"I know how passionate they are and hopefully I can play a role in bringing them success.”

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s fantastic for us to be able to bring in someone with John’s quality for the final part of the season.

“He’s achieved so much in the game and brings a vast amount of experience to us.