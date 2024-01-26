Adam Keighran discusses settling in as a new Warrior, 'intense' pre-season and World Club Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Australian reported to his first pre-season training at Robin Park Arena at the beginning of January, having returned home with his family during the off-season and welcoming the birth of his daughter.

He takes shirt number three ahead of his first season in Matt Peet’s champion squad and bonded quickly with his new team-mates following their Portugal training camp.

Adam Keighran joins Wigan Warriors on a two-year deal from Catalans Dragons

“It’s been good, everyone has been welcoming,” Keighran said.

“I didn’t feel out of place from the first day, which was good. They were very welcoming to my family as well, which is a big thing for me.

“The training has been intense from the start and we got to Portugal and it got even more intense, as expected.

“It was good to get amongst it and build those connections with the boys.

“The physicality of this pre-season has been different. Wigan train how they play - they’re going to train hard so they can play hard.

“It’s been good to be in that environment.”

The 26-year-old made the switch to the northern hemisphere ahead of 2023 with Steve McNamara’s Catalans from Sydney Roosters.

He crossed for 13 tries in 25 appearances in all competitions, alongside 10 further assists - matching Toby King’s efforts during his season-long loan at the DW Stadium.

“Last year was good, I was lucky enough to have good players at Catalans who made it a successful team, which makes playing a bit easier when you’re in that successful culture,” Keighran explained.

“I enjoyed every part of it and I was fortunate enough to be picked up by Wigan.

“I had a meeting with Wigan and the way they spoke about the club, the history and what the club has to offer was really good.

“They play for the town and that family side of things is massive for me as well. That was a big selling point.

“When I played against Wigan, you know the type of team that they are and to be a part of that and to build my play around that game play was a part of the reason why.

“I also think it’s pretty cool to have the fast boys like Bevan French and Jai Field in your team, it’s better to have them on your team than playing against them.”

Just weeks into his new campaign in cherry and white, Keighran could face his first NRL club in the World Club Challenge, with a sell-out crowd confirmed against three-peat champions Penrith Panthers.

“They’re obviously a powerhouse, they’ve dominated the NRL for the last few years,” he said.

“It’s going to be a challenge but we’ve definitely got the squad to go up and match them.

“There’s a couple of players there that I’ve played with during my year at Penrith. Jarome Luai and Mitch Kenny, we played together in the New South Wales Cup.

“It will be cool to play against them next month, but everyone is fighting for a spot.

“Everyone has that competitive drive to get into this Wigan team and that’s what makes it so enjoyable and aggressive in training.