Warriors chief Kris Radlinski ‘super impressed’ by preparations ahead of mighty season

The club have confirmed a sell-out crowd for the mouth-watering World Club Challenge clash against NRL champions Penrith Panthers later next month, while the senior squad officially get their pre-season schedule underway on Friday as they go head-to-head against Championship outfit Wakefield Trinity.

Radlinski joined Matt Peet and his players during their recent overseas training camp, with the belief that there’s a good feeling around the squad and within the town of Wigan ahead of the new season, which kicks off against Castleford Tigers in Super League round one.

He said: “I went out to Portugal last week with the team and watched some of the preparations, and I have to say I was super impressed by where they are.

“Matt encourages me, as someone on the periphery, to go in and see if there’s anything wrong or if there’s anything we could do differently.

“But I was actually struggling to point things out. It’s a slick operation, things are going well and there’s a great vibe among the players - and there’s a great feel around the town at the moment.

“I’m a realist, I know it might not last very long, particularly in a town like Wigan which is demanding, but we’ve got to maximise this as much as we can.”

The reigning Super League champions spent 10 days in The Algarve and returned last week, with the Cherry & Whites also set to face Hull FC during their pre-season calendar for Scott Taylor’s testimonial at the MKM Stadium.

“When you’re with the Wigan squad and you see the interactions away from the rugby field, that’s where you kind of understand where they are,” Radlinski continued.

“There were no clicks, no forged groups, they were very much enjoying each other’s company.

“There’s some really good characters in there who foster relationships and I think Matt is a leader in that.

“Very much a part of his philosophy is building a deeper connection with each other and I think that helps to create the spirit that’s here at the moment.