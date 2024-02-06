Adam Keighran dissects first Wigan Warriors hit out as new recruit talks goal-kicking with Harry Smith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the 26-year-old’s first time on the field with his champion team-mates since reporting to pre-season training at the beginning of January, linking up with Matt Peet’s squad from 2023 Grand Final opponents Catalans Dragons.

The Australian centre partnered Zach Eckersley on the right edge in the dominant display that included six second-half tries and an opener from Jake Wardle.

Adam Keighran enjoyed his first Warriors run out in the 40-0 win over Hull FC

“I feel good, it was a good battle out there,” Keighran said.

“They brought it to us early and we had to stick with it and we came over them at the end. We’re happy with it.

“They have some big bodies. It was a good challenge and exactly what you want in a friendly.

“It was a tough one, but we’re happy to get away with it and happy with how the boys performed and happy to keep them to zero.

Adam Keighran in action at the MKM Stadium

“I felt like there was a good connection there and I’m looking forward to building on it throughout the season.”

Keighran has been confirmed as Wigan’s backup choice from the kicking tee, with half-back Harry Smith to continue as the club’s number one goal-kicker in 2024 following a strong end to the previous campaign.

The pair spend the longest on the field following training sessions at Robin Park Arena, working on their goal-kicking ahead of the title-defending season.

Keighran, who made his debut in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors in 2019, converted 68 Super League goals during his eye-catching campaign in the south of France.

He explained: “Obviously Harry will take the reins, we’ve been working together.

"Hopefully it doesn’t have to come to me, but if it does, I’m happy to stand up.

“I’m happy for him. He finished off the season very well and hopefully he can continue that momentum.

“We’ve built a good little friendship there and it’s good to have a bit of banter and a bit of competition after training, especially when it’s just us two on the pitch.