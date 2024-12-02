Adam Keighran has opened up on his future as the Wigan Warriors star centre enters the final year of his current contract at the reigning champions.

The 27-year-old lifted a treble of trophies as Matt Peet’s side claimed an unprecedented quadruple in 2024, while he also became the club’s number one goal-kicker, finishing the regular Super League campaign as the third-most successful from the kicking tee.

Keighran joined Wigan on a two-year deal ahead of 2024 from Catalans, and admits he’s open about his future, whether it remains at the Brick Community Stadium beyond his current deal, or a potential return to Australia with his family – wife Taylee and children Koa and Navy Lee.

From December 1, Super League players in their final year are free to talk to rival clubs for 2026.

Speaking on the Keegan and Company podcast, Keighran admitted: “I’m pretty open. I’ve got another year with Wigan and I’m sure we’re going to be successful again.

“We’ve got such a good thing and hopefully next year is as successful as this year. But, being back home would be such an ideal thing.

“But for me, in Wigan, it’s such a successful club and such a good environment so I can’t complain about being there. I’m happy there, but as I say, I’m open to seeing what’s available.

“If the opportunity comes back here [in Australia] maybe, but if not I’m happy at Wigan. It’s such a good environment.”

Keighran is still in Australia and is expected to report back to Robin Park for pre-season training after Christmas, with the first group of players having returned at the end of last month.

The centre continues with his own personal training down under, and admits the club’s trust in its overseas stars is a big part of the success.

He said: “It’s a good break, they’re really good for the Aussie boys like that over there. They trust us, and we’re going to repay them with that and come back fit.

“That’s what I love about the club so much, they’re such a family club, they’re always checking in. I think that’s why we’re probably so successful, if you're happy off the field, you play a lot better on the field.

"I’ve got so much respect for the club for doing that.”