A 12-man Wigan outfit couldn’t hold out against Paul Wellens’ Red V side as late tries from Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell saw Wigan fall to their first defeat of the campaign.

17,980 packed at the Totally Wicked Stadium with yet another memorable atmosphere as Keighran commented: “I feel like the English fans do it pretty well; most sporting events, they’re probably a bit better than the Aussies.

Adam Keighran featured in his first Good Friday derby

“They’re loud and the chants are good.

“It was a good atmosphere to be a part of. For us, it’s disappointing to come away with that loss but it was a good experience.”

The Warriors took their first lead on 56 minutes as Bevan French crossed with a piece of solo magic - grounding his own grubber kick in the corner - while Mark Percival’s conversion saw the only points of the opening 40.

But a red card to Liam Byrne in the second half saw Saints fight back, while Tyler Dupree was also sent for 10 for a leading elbow on Matty Lees in the first 40.

“We know that it’s always a big game when you’re up against the Saints, whether it’s Good Friday or another round game,” Keighran said.

“With the atmosphere, the occasion and the crowd getting involved, it was definitely bigger than usual.

“We’ll probably have a look at some of our disciplinary issues and go from there. It is what it is, we’ll learn from it.

“I was proud of the boys. The effort was there, but fix a couple of the disciplinary issues and we’ll go from there.

"I’m looking forward to next week.”

Wigan return to action next Thursday against local rivals Leigh Leopards, who take on Salford Red Devils during Super League’s Rivals Round.

Previewing next week’s clash at the Leigh Sports Village, Keighran said: “That’s another good fixture and a rivalry there.