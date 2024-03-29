Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reigning champions were reduced to 12 men twice throughout the Rivals Round fixture: Tyler Dupree was sent to the sin-bin in the first half for a leading elbow before Liam Byrne was shown red for a high tackle on Mark Percival in the second.

Wigan had led 4-2 until the prop’s sending off, with late scores from Tommy Makinson and Konrad Hurrell handing the Warriors their first defeat of the season - and ending their long unbeaten winning streak that dates back to last July.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan fell to their first defeat of the season at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose any game, but particularly on a Good Friday, which means a lot to us all and to all our supporters,” Peet said.

“It was potentially a great day for our supporters and we've not quite delivered, and underlying that is some pride in certain aspects of our performance, and some simple learnings where we can get better.

“If we do that I think we'll have more good days than bad.

“There's disappointment for today but I think the players are optimistic for the future and the lessons they'll take out of it.”

Peet said he had no arguments against the cards handed to his forwards that eventually took its toll on his side, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes to turn the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've not watched it in really close detail, but I always knew when they stay down and have a look at it there's a chance,” Peet commented on Byrne’s tackle.

On Dupree, he continued: “I get why it was given, he's in a difficult position and he's carrying the ball 100 miles per hour. I’ve no massive gripes with either of them.”

Luke Thompson returned to his old stomping ground for the first time as an opponent and was met with a frosty reception by the home crowd, while hooker Brad O’Neill also impressed his head coach following big minutes.

“I thought Brad O'Neill and Luke Thompson were excellent,” Peet said.

“Harry Smith and Bevan French did some good things, Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis, too.