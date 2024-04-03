Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local derby takes place this Thursday at the Leigh Sports Village, with both sides looking to bounce back from defeats during Super League’s Rivals Round.

Matt Peet’s Warriors saw their 15-game unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of St Helens on Good Friday, while Adram Lam’s Leopards fell to a 32-22 defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Adam Keighran will face one of his former NRL team-mates when Wigan meet Leigh in Super League Round 7

Leigh have only claimed one win in five league games to date - a dominant 54-4 victory over Hull FC - while they have fallen short to Huddersfield, Saints, Leeds and most recently Paul Rowley’s Salford.

When Wigan and Leigh go head-to-head, Keighran will face a player he shared the field with down under in talented half-back Lam, who has since enjoyed success on this side of the globe that included the Lance Todd Trophy following his golden point victory drop-goal against Hull KR in last year’s Challenge Cup final.

“I played against Lachlan in Australia and with him at the Sydney Roosters,” Keighran said.

“We played the NRL and reserve grade together.

“I know the type of player he is; a class player. He’s got a lot of skill about him and I respect him as a player and a person.

“I’m looking forward to going up against him again.

“Each game has different challenges, different players, and different structures. It’s something we’ll look at and we’re excited for it again.”

Leigh Leopards added experienced playmaker Matt Moylan to their squad ahead of the 2024 campaign, bringing with him close to 200 NRL games worth of experience across stints with Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks.

The one-time Australia international has scored once in five appearances since the move, looking to build on combinations at the Leopards who are currently without key players Edwin Ipape, John Asiata, Tom Briscoe and Tom Amone.

“I can’t remember playing against Matt Moylan in Australia, but I know the kind of player he is,” Keighran continued.

“He can play a variety of positions and I think he’s a good addition to their team.