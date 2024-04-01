Wigan Warriors legend's son makes England rugby union debut

Tyler Offiah, the son of Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah, made his England rugby union under-18s debut over the weekend.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Apr 2024, 18:05 BST
Like his father, who scored 186 tries in 159 games for Wigan, Tyler is also a winger and made his first international under-18s appearance against Wales.

England secured a 36-35 victory with the last kick of the game in the opening clash of the Under-18 Men’s Six Nations Rugby Festival in Italy.

Martin Offiah's son, Tyler, made his England under-18s debut against Wales over the weekend
Martin Offiah shared on social media: “So very proud of Tyler Offiah making his debut for England rugby union 18s and setting up a try in a very close win over Wales.

"The hard work of listening, improving and progessing never stops even when you stop playing.”

The Telegraph previously reported that the youngster was linked to Bath Rugby last year, but he is currently part of the London and South Central academy, which was formed in the wake of London Irish's demise.

The international match between England and Wales was streamed live on the Under-20 Six Nations YouTube channel.

