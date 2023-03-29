Adrian Lam discusses the 'love-hate' relationship between Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors

The current Leopards boss has seen both sides of the divide, having previously represented the Warriors as a player and a coach.

Lam is looking forward to Thursday’s round seven game between the clubs at Leigh Sports Village, and believes it will be an exciting test for his newly-promoted team.

He said: “When I played for Wigan I remember coming to Leigh and the talk between not only the players, but the supporters too.

Adrian Lam (right) with Matty Peet

“There’s a love-hate relationship there within the borough, and the game is building nicely.

“It’s great for rugby league to have that rivalry.

“I still live in Wigan so I have to be careful what I say.

“I’ll always be indebted to the club there for the opportunity they gave me, but my time here with Leigh has been unbelievable for my development as a coach.

“It’s been a really important time of my life.

“In regards to the journey we’re on, it’s just a stepping stone. We’ve got a lot of goals set ahead of us, and to be able to play a great club like Wigan so early on this season is exciting.

“When you look at the number of tickets sold, it could potentially break our home attendance record.