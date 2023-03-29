News you can trust since 1853
Adrian Lam discusses the 'love-hate' relationship between Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam knows exactly what the rivalry between Wigan and Leigh means to the two towns.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The current Leopards boss has seen both sides of the divide, having previously represented the Warriors as a player and a coach.

Lam is looking forward to Thursday’s round seven game between the clubs at Leigh Sports Village, and believes it will be an exciting test for his newly-promoted team.

He said: “When I played for Wigan I remember coming to Leigh and the talk between not only the players, but the supporters too.

Adrian Lam (right) with Matty Peet
“There’s a love-hate relationship there within the borough, and the game is building nicely.

“It’s great for rugby league to have that rivalry.

“I still live in Wigan so I have to be careful what I say.

“I’ll always be indebted to the club there for the opportunity they gave me, but my time here with Leigh has been unbelievable for my development as a coach.

“It’s been a really important time of my life.

“In regards to the journey we’re on, it’s just a stepping stone. We’ve got a lot of goals set ahead of us, and to be able to play a great club like Wigan so early on this season is exciting.

“When you look at the number of tickets sold, it could potentially break our home attendance record.

“I know Wigan will forever have that rivalry with Saints but this is just as tough and close.”

