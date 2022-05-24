His side face Featherstone Rovers in the final of the 1895 Cup, which takes place before the Warriors’ Challenge Cup clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Lam hopes it will be a good day for everyone in the Wigan Borough.

“We’re very excited and proud for the town,” he said.

Adrian Lam is excited for the 1895 Cup final

"There hasn’t been many good moments in recent times, so it’s great that they’ve got the opportunity to travel down on a big game day to support their team, with the chance of winning some silverware.

“We need to make sure we give ourselves an opportunity to play well and to win the game with a great 80 minute performance, but it’ll be a tough game.

“These days don’t come around too often. These are the times where you’ve got to take advantage, making sure we get the performance we deserve, to show the world we are getting there as a club.

“It’s going to be a great day for the whole Wigan Borough really.”

Lam says he is enjoying his time so far with Leigh and is pleased with the progress they have made this season.

“I’m really proud of where we are at,” he added.

“There’s 21 new players out of the 26, so only five who played in Super League carried over this year. It’s been hard work to manage the players and get some cohesion but we’ve finally started playing some consistent rugby.