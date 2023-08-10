Adrian Lam hopes to use previous Challenge Cup experiences to help Leigh Leopards to Wembley success

The 52-year-old knows exactly what it means to win the competition, having lifted the trophy at Murrayfield back in 2002 during his playing days with Wigan Warriors.

Heading into this weekend’s showpiece occasion, Lam hopes he can use his past experiences to help his side to Challenge Cup success.

“It’s been a long time coming for us,” he said.

“We’ve certainly earnt the right to be there. We’ve played some good rugby this year and hopefully we can go there in good shape to have an 80-minute performance we can be proud of.

“I’ve played in a couple of Challenge Cup finals and won one- which I’ll forever be grateful for during my time with Wigan.

“It was up at Murrayfield and we went there as underdogs against our arch-rivals St Helens.

“I’ve still got the memories of walking around and the celebrations at Wigan Town Hall, it’s something I’ll never forget.

“I like to think I can pass that knowledge down to my players and make them understand the importance of the performance on the day.

“This is as good as it gets in rugby league.

“I know growing up in Australia, the Challenge Cup was the big thing to look out for.

“I watched all of the finals in the 80s when I was a teenager, I understand as much as anyone.

“It’s a great highlight for our sport in the UK that two different teams are at Wembley, and gives it exposure.

“I’ve not played there before myself, but I’ve finally got there which is great.

“We’ve been working hard for this moment.

“We got all three last year, the 1895 Cup, the League Leaders and the Championship, but with rebranding and the new colours is leaving a legacy for those that come in behind us.

“There were a lot of questions about it at the start, but you look around town now and everyone has some sort of leopard print on.