Hull KR V Leigh Leopards: Ex-Wigan Warriors scrum-half Adrian Lam excited to share more Challenge Cup memories with son Lachlan

Adrian Lam says the journey he has been on alongside his son Lachlan has been “incredible” as the pair prepare for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final between Leigh Leopards and Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

The two teams go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, with proceedings getting underway at 3pm.

Lam knows exactly what it means to win the competition, having lifted the trophy at Murrayfield back in 2002 during his playing days with Wigan Warriors.

On that occasion, a young Lachlan watched on from the stands, but will now experience being on the pitch himself in this year’s final, with his dad and coach stating: “It’s incredible.

Adrian Lam with his son LachlanAdrian Lam with his son Lachlan
“It’s great that he’s in the Challenge Cup final- some of the great players go through their entire careers without appearing in these games.

“He understands his journey and his role at the club.

“His grandmother is a scouser from Liverpool, so it all ties in.

“I’m very happy that he’s over here making memories with me.

“I’m a proud dad but also a very proud coach.

“He’s got a really good memory, so he can remember his time here as a kid.

“He would’ve been four at the 2002 final- he was also a ball boy when I was playing at the Roosters so the journey we have followed has been quite incredible.

“It’s as good as it gets- I’m very happy.

“Everyone’s families and friends will be watching.

“It’s one of those matches where we’ll give it our best shot and hopefully keep the people that support us happy.”

Lam says he learnt a lot during his three years as a coach with Wigan between 2019 and 2021, and believes he is now benefiting from those experiences.

“Winning the League Leaders Shield and losing the Grand Final certainly helped me to develop as a coach,” he added.

“The Leigh Leopards team are probably getting the best of that at the moment, and we are all working hard to get to where we are.

“I was okay with my departure from Wigan, it was on mutual terms- but I feel that coming here has given me a massive lift.

“I love going to work every day, it’s the best job in the world, so I’m really proud and grateful to be in this role.”

