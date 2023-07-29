His side were on the end of a 44-18 defeat to Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

Abbas Miski crossed for an impressive hat-trick for Matty Peet’s side, while Tyler Dupree was also among the scorers, as he marked his debut with a try.

"I knew it was going to be a tough week for us coming off the emotional rollercoaster that we’ve had,” Lam said.

Adrian Lam

"I’ve been around long enough to know it’s difficult to back up from that.

"It’s something we need to learn as a club going forward- if we’re going to have more success in the future, we need to bounce back and play well.

"Wigan were outstanding in everything that they did. They were coming off a loss which they wanted to see a response to, they would’ve beaten anyone today after the disappointment from last week.

"We were the complete opposite of what we’ve been in the last 20-odd rounds.

"That happens, but I’ll just draw a line in the sand quickly and move on.

"It was similar to the last time we played each other. We should’ve led at half time, there were a couple of dubious calls, and late tries close to the break.

"We were at the races early on, but as the game went on, the more disinterested we were.

"That’s okay- I’m still proud of everything we’ve done, and every loss we’ve had this year has helped us to bounce back, and this will be no different.

"My philosophy as a coach is to move on really quickly. You don’t become a bad team over night, but if you turn up not quite right then you will get hurt in any competition.”

Despite the defeat, Lam enjoyed being back at the DW Stadium following his stints with Wigan as both a player and a coach.

"I love it here,” he added.

“The atmosphere was great, it’s always good to come back.

"I was going to walk into the home dressing room jokingly.