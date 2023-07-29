His side bounced back from their defeat to Hull KR with a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough at the DW Stadium.

Abbas Miski crossed for an impressive hat-trick, while Tyler Dupree was also among the scorers, as he marked his debut with a try.

"We’re really happy,” he said.

Matty Peet

"After what’s been a difficult week, it was important that we responded in the right way.

"I think the lads managed to channel their frustration and turned it into energy, which we were full of.

"Even in the first half when we had to defend our goal line for extended periods, we were excellent.

"I am disappointed that we conceded 18 points, because with the way we defended, we shouldn’t be letting those points in.

“There were a couple of sloppy tries in there that we have to amend, but overall I was pleased with our commitment and some of our execution- you could see what we are trying to build.

"We are sad about being out of the cup, we don’t shy away from that.

"It still hurts to an extent but it allows us to narrow our focus on trying to finish as high as we can in the table and be competitive at the backend of the season.”

Peet was pleased with the overall efforts of Miski and his contributions at both ends of the field.

The second of his three tries saw the winger produce a trademark diving finish in the corner, while the other two came from his alertness while dealing with a Leigh attack.

"The two interceptions are not only tries, they are great defensive plays as well,” Peet added.

“When Leigh are threatening us, he’s picking those plays off- that’s because he’s diligent in the week and watches a lot of footage.

"He scores different kinds of tries.

"I didn’t think he had scored the second looking at it with the naked eye, but it was credit to him to put his body in the right position.

