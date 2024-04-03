Adrian Lam names 21-man squad with four former Wigan players for Battle of the Borough

Leigh Leopards have named their 21-man squad to take on Wigan Warriors in the first Battle of the Borough of 2024.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:39 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Coach Adrian Lam has named four ex-Wigan players in his squad for Thursday’s Super League Round 7 clash.

Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley, Jack Hughes and Umyla Hanley have all been included – having made a combined 339 appearances in cherry & white.

Leigh Leopards have named four ex-Wigan players in their 21-man squad for Thursday's Super League clashLeigh Leopards have named four ex-Wigan players in their 21-man squad for Thursday's Super League clash
Having missed the Rivals Round clash against Salford, powerful centre Ricky Leutele has been named, while Matt Moylan will face Wigan for the first time in his career following his move from the NRL ahead of 2024.

The current Challenge Cup holders are currently without key players Edwin Ipape, John Asiata and Tom Amone due to injury, while Warriors academy product Hanley has enjoyed eight tries in 2024 in place of the injured Tom Briscoe on the wing.

Leigh 21-man squad: O’Brien, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Hughes, Norman, Davis, Halton, Trout, Nakubuwai, Chamberlain, McNamara, Hanley, Nisbet, Baxter, Darbyshire, Dwyer.

