Adrian Lam provides update on Dom Manfredi's injury
Adrian Lam is waiting to discover how long Dom Manfredi may be sidelined for.
The winger was absent from the Wigan side which lost 18-8 at home to Hull KR yesterday. He had only recently returned to the Wigan side from a hand injury suffered in pre-season, while he missed the Grand Final charge with a minor knee problem.
Lam revealed after last night's match he had "liquid in his knee" but was waiting for Manfredi to see a specialist before speculating on how long he may be absent.
The coach says it could be an injury which can be managed "week to week" or he may need the knee drained.
Meanwhile, Lam says he has yet to discover whether Bevan French will be ruled out for the rest of the season. The Australian full-back has had surgery on his knee and it is feared he won't play again this year. But Lam says he has still to hear back from his surgeon and won't know a detailed timeframe until then.