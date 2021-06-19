Adrian Lam provides update on Dom Manfredi's injury

Dom Manfredi (left)

The winger was absent from the Wigan side which lost 18-8 at home to Hull KR yesterday. He had only recently returned to the Wigan side from a hand injury suffered in pre-season, while he missed the Grand Final charge with a minor knee problem.

Lam revealed after last night's match he had "liquid in his knee" but was waiting for Manfredi to see a specialist before speculating on how long he may be absent.

The coach says it could be an injury which can be managed "week to week" or he may need the knee drained.

