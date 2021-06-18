Wigan Warriors set to sign London and ex-Manly winger

Abbas Miski is set to become Wigan's first signing for 2022

The 25-year-old spent two seasons at Manly Sea Eagles, making six NRL appearances, before joining the Championship club this year.

A Lebanon international, he is understood to be on the verge of securing a move from 2022. Warriors have not confirmed any recruits for next year though it's thought they are also signing Leigh duo Iain Thornley and Nathan Mason.

Wigan's coaching staff regularly watch Championship games but they have been paying particular attention to the Broncos' games as centre Chris Hankinson is there on a season-long loan - in a side which also features ex-Warriors Jarrod Sammut and Romain Navarrete.

And Miski's performances have caught the eye.

He scored his eight try of the Championship campaign in their 24-22 victory at Widnes last weekend, and his metre-eating carries and all-round play have also been impressive.