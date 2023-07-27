News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Adrian Lam reflects on Leigh Leopards' recent rise ahead of meeting with Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam says his time with Leigh Leopards so far has felt like part of a movie script.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

His side visit the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Wigan Warriors (K.O. 1pm).

The Leopards head into this game on the back of their Challenge Cup semi-final victory over St Helens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The town has something to wake up to in the morning and support,” Lam said.

Adrian LamAdrian Lam
Adrian Lam
Most Popular

"Our fans have had a lot to cheer about lately.

"The noise and feeling the fans made at the back of the north stand at Warrington was unbelievable. The goosebumps are coming up on my arm just thinking about it.

"It’s a moment that everyone involved will remember for the rest of their lives.

"We’ve not won anything yet, so we’ve got to make sure we keep on working hard and keep improving.

"It’s been like a movie- just an incredible journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was heading back to the NRL after coaching Wigan, only for Chris Chester to ring me up at the last second to ask if I’d come.

"I left the meeting, and said there were two boys the club should buy to help them out.

"Two days later it came out they had bought those players, which made me think ‘oh my god, if we can bring in the people I think can make us successful then this might work for us.’

"That’s what hooked me to come to Leigh, and since then my relationship with everyone has been second to none, and it’s a time I’ll forever be grateful for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The people at the club are unbelievable and certainly make life, coaching and rugby league a joy.

"My mother is a Scouser so maybe it’s in my blood to stay around here.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors complete the signing of Tyler Dupree- while another player depart...

Lam knows both Wigan and Leigh better than most, and enjoys being part of the borough rivalry.

During his playing career, the 52-year-old spent four years with the Warriors, and later returned to England for a coaching stint at the DW Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then took over at Leigh Sports Village ahead of the 2022 season, and guided the club to promotion and victory in the 1895 Cup.

"Wigan is our neighbour who have had some great success for a long period of time and are a club that we love playing in this local rivalry,” he added.

"They’re only two points behind us in the ladder and this is a massive game for them.

"It’s going to be pretty tough- this one will have a semi-final feel to it as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Hopefully there’ll be a big crowd there and we can get on with playing rugby.

"I’m looking forward to going back.

"I played over 100 games there as a player and coached there for three years, so I’ve got memories that I’ll be forever grateful for, and I don’t easily forget them.

"I may get booed but I’m okay with that, I’m in a really good place.

"I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be there as a player and a coach.”

Related topics:Adrian LamSt HelensWiganWarringtonLeigh