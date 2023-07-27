His side visit the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Wigan Warriors (K.O. 1pm).

The Leopards head into this game on the back of their Challenge Cup semi-final victory over St Helens.

"The town has something to wake up to in the morning and support,” Lam said.

"Our fans have had a lot to cheer about lately.

"The noise and feeling the fans made at the back of the north stand at Warrington was unbelievable. The goosebumps are coming up on my arm just thinking about it.

"It’s a moment that everyone involved will remember for the rest of their lives.

"We’ve not won anything yet, so we’ve got to make sure we keep on working hard and keep improving.

"It’s been like a movie- just an incredible journey.

"I was heading back to the NRL after coaching Wigan, only for Chris Chester to ring me up at the last second to ask if I’d come.

"I left the meeting, and said there were two boys the club should buy to help them out.

"Two days later it came out they had bought those players, which made me think ‘oh my god, if we can bring in the people I think can make us successful then this might work for us.’

"That’s what hooked me to come to Leigh, and since then my relationship with everyone has been second to none, and it’s a time I’ll forever be grateful for.

"The people at the club are unbelievable and certainly make life, coaching and rugby league a joy.

"My mother is a Scouser so maybe it’s in my blood to stay around here.”

Lam knows both Wigan and Leigh better than most, and enjoys being part of the borough rivalry.

During his playing career, the 52-year-old spent four years with the Warriors, and later returned to England for a coaching stint at the DW Stadium.

He then took over at Leigh Sports Village ahead of the 2022 season, and guided the club to promotion and victory in the 1895 Cup.

"Wigan is our neighbour who have had some great success for a long period of time and are a club that we love playing in this local rivalry,” he added.

"They’re only two points behind us in the ladder and this is a massive game for them.

"It’s going to be pretty tough- this one will have a semi-final feel to it as well.

"Hopefully there’ll be a big crowd there and we can get on with playing rugby.

"I’m looking forward to going back.

"I played over 100 games there as a player and coached there for three years, so I’ve got memories that I’ll be forever grateful for, and I don’t easily forget them.

"I may get booed but I’m okay with that, I’m in a really good place.