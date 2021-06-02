Adrian Lam tries to take positives from weekend off

Wigan were beaten 48-0

But he admits having no game this weekend has made the misery of their 48-0 mauling at Catalans linger even longer.

The Warriors have no game this weekend because of the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and return to action the following Friday at Huddersfield.

Lam hopes the pain from their limp display in the south of France will motivate his players and prompt a response when they next take to the field.

“It’s not one you can move on from quickly, where you’re playing again in three or four nights’ time,” said the coach.

“This is one that’s going to sit with us for two weeks, but that’s okay.

“With the week off, and not being involved, it’s certainly an opportunity to lick our wounds.

“What we dished out on the night was unacceptable. However long it is, we need to make sure we’re ready to get back on the field for the next game and get things sorted.

“It’s a challenge for the group now, in how we respond.”

One positive from the break has been they have had longer in training, with the squad going through their paces – and addressing issues from the Dragons defeat – at their Robin Park training base this week.

It has also allowed players carrying knocks to get back to fitness.

“We do have a few players who have been carrying injuries who played through it,” said Lam, who made no excuses for their “embarrassing” performance against Steve McNamara’s Dragons.