Joel Tomkins' four-game ban for punching Zak Hardaker
Former Wigan player Joel Tomkins has tonight been banned for four matches for punching Zak Hardaker.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:06 pm
The Catalans forward admitted the charge when he faces a disciplinary heading but challenged the Grade D charge.
But the tribunal felt the charge was correct and suspended him for four matches.
Tomkins was yellow carded for punching Hardaker in retaliation, after the Wigan full-back head butted Sam Tomkins (see embedded tweet) during his side's 48-0 Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons on Saturday
Hardaker, who was red carded, was yesterday suspended for two matches.