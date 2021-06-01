Joel Tomkins' four-game ban for punching Zak Hardaker

Former Wigan player Joel Tomkins has tonight been banned for four matches for punching Zak Hardaker.

By Phil Wilkinson
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:06 pm
Joel Tomkins

The Catalans forward admitted the charge when he faces a disciplinary heading but challenged the Grade D charge.

But the tribunal felt the charge was correct and suspended him for four matches.

Tomkins was yellow carded for punching Hardaker in retaliation, after the Wigan full-back head butted Sam Tomkins (see embedded tweet) during his side's 48-0 Super League defeat at Catalans Dragons on Saturday

Hardaker, who was red carded, was yesterday suspended for two matches.