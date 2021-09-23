Adrian Lam's reaction after final game as Wigan Warriors coach

Joe Shorrocks chases a charged-down ball

His hopes of departing with a Grand Final melted away as his side failed to conjure any real attacking chances in their home match with the Rhinos, who now progress to face Catalans or St Helens in the semi-finals. Ash Handley scored the game's only try early in the second-half.

Lam believed it could easily have gone the other way.

“Rugby league is a game of inches and I felt that we didn’t quite get on with what we needed to with the ball," he said.

“If Harry Smith scores at one end… then we make an error at the other end and they score the next set, and from a kick. That’s how close it was tonight.

“I couldn’t ask more from them - they were gutsy, and that’s the way it ends sometimes.

“I’m sad for everyone - the playing group and staff are an amazing group of people and I thought they deserved some more.

“I thought we were defensively quite good - didn’t allow any set plays to come through us and if we’d been a little bit better with the ball we could have won tonight. But it wasn't to be."