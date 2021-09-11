Adrian Lam's reaction to Wigan Warriors' 10-0 victory at Hull FC

Zak Hardaker celebrates his try

Second half tries from Jake Bibby and Zak Hardaker was enough to claim the victory.

And coach Lam was pleased with effort the Warriors produced throughout the 80-minutes.

He said: "It had a real semi-final feel to it. It wasn't the prettiest game, but I am proud of our efforts defensively, which is a positive coming out of it.

“I challenged the team at half time to fight for each other, and they got through that."

Lam states getting on the scoresheet first was vital, after the teams went into the break 0-0.

"It was really important we scored first today. I loved the mentality of the players, they were tough and physical," he said.

Despite not being a scintillating attacking display, Lam was pleased with how solid they were, and how they stayed committed as a team.

"If you have got your defensive system right at this time of the year, you have a chance in every game. (In attack) I was most focussed on us being connected and together today.