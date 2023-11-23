All the key dates for Wigan Warriors’ 2024 campaign including Super League, Magic Weekend, World Club Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Super League champions Wigan Warriors will open their 2024 campaign against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, February 17.
The full fixture list has been confirmed for 2024, with Wigan set to play in the World Club Challenge against NRL winners Penrith Panthers across the weekend of February 23-25, with Wigan Athletic scheduled to play at home on the Saturday.
Wigan will also travel to Super League newcomers London Broncos in the early stages, with the fixture at Cherry Red Records Stadium during Round Four on Saturday, March 9.
Magic Weekend has been confirmed for the weekend of August 17-18 with Matt Peet’s side scheduled to take on St Helens during the middle game of the Saturday at Elland Road.
The Warriors will host Catalans Dragons in a Grand Final repeat in Round 10 on May 2, with the return match in Perpignan in Round 24 on August 31.
An international break has also been scheduled and will take place across the weekend of June 29/30, with an opponent yet to be announced for Shaun Wane’s England.
Meanwhile, Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup competition in March with the round of 16 to take place across 22-24. The quarter-finals later in April on 13-14, with the semi-finals to take place across the weekend of May 18-19.
The final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at Wembley.
The regular season concludes on the weekend of September 20-22, setting up the three-round top six Play-Off Series culminating in the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.