Wigan Warriors reveal full fixture list for 2024 Super League season
The Warriors will take on Castleford Tigers during the opening round of next year’s campaign, with the full fixture list now confirmed.
Matt Peet’s side look set to face NRL champions Penrith Panthers in next year’s World Club Challenge during the second round, across the weekend of February 23-25.
It means the home clash against Leigh Leopards will be rearranged to a later date in the season.
Their first league home match at the DW Stadium comes the following week against Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants, with Rivals Round confirmed against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, March 29.
The Warriors will host Catalans Dragons in a Grand Final repeat in Round 10 on May 2, with the return match in Perpignan in Round 24 later in August.
They will travel to the capital to take on Super League newcomers London Broncos on Saturday, March 9.
The regular season concludes on the weekend of September 20-22, setting up the three-round top six Play-Off Series culminating in the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12.
An international break has also been scheduled and will take place across the weekend of June 29/30th.
Full fixture list:
Round 1: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, February 17
Round 2: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Saturday, February 24 *
Round 3: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Friday, March 1
Round 4: London Broncos v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, March 9
Round 5: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Thursday, March 14
Challenge Cup Round of 16: - March 23/24
Round 6 (Rivals Round): St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Friday, March 29
Round 7: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors - Thursday, April 4
Challenge Cup quarter-finals: April 12/13
Round 8: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers- Friday, April 19
Round 9: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Friday, April 26
Round 10: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Thursday, May 2
Round 11: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, May 11
Challenge Cup semi-finals: May 18/19
Round 12: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, May 25
Round 13: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, June 1
Challenge Cup Final: June 8
Round 14: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Friday, June 14
Round 15: Wigan Warriors v London Broncos - Friday, June 21
Round 16: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Saturday, July 5
Round 17: Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Friday, July 12
Round 18: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, July 20
Round 19: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - Friday, July 26
Round 20: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Friday, August 2
Round 21: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Friday, August 9
Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Saturday August 17
Round 23: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Sunday, August 25
Round 24: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, August 31
Round 25: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - Friday, September 6
Round 26: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - Friday, September 13
Round 27: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Friday, September 20