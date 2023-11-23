Wigan Warriors will launch the defence of their Betfred Super League title at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, February 17.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Warriors will take on Castleford Tigers during the opening round of next year’s campaign, with the full fixture list now confirmed.

Matt Peet’s side look set to face NRL champions Penrith Panthers in next year’s World Club Challenge during the second round, across the weekend of February 23-25.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the home clash against Leigh Leopards will be rearranged to a later date in the season.

Their first league home match at the DW Stadium comes the following week against Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants, with Rivals Round confirmed against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, March 29.

The Warriors will host Catalans Dragons in a Grand Final repeat in Round 10 on May 2, with the return match in Perpignan in Round 24 later in August.

They will travel to the capital to take on Super League newcomers London Broncos on Saturday, March 9.

The full fixture list for 2024 Super League has been revealed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regular season concludes on the weekend of September 20-22, setting up the three-round top six Play-Off Series culminating in the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12.

An international break has also been scheduled and will take place across the weekend of June 29/30th.

Full fixture list:

Round 1: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, February 17

Round 2: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Saturday, February 24 *

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round 3: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Friday, March 1

Round 4: London Broncos v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, March 9

Round 5: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Thursday, March 14

Challenge Cup Round of 16: - March 23/24

Round 6 (Rivals Round): St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Friday, March 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round 7: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors - Thursday, April 4

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: April 12/13

Round 8: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers- Friday, April 19

Round 9: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Friday, April 26

Round 10: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Thursday, May 2

Round 11: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, May 11

Challenge Cup semi-finals: May 18/19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round 12: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, May 25

Round 13: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, June 1

Challenge Cup Final: June 8

Round 14: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Friday, June 14

Round 15: Wigan Warriors v London Broncos - Friday, June 21

Round 16: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Saturday, July 5

Round 17: Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Friday, July 12

Round 18: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, July 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round 19: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - Friday, July 26

Round 20: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Friday, August 2

Round 21: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Friday, August 9

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Saturday August 17

Round 23: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Sunday, August 25

Round 24: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, August 31

Round 25: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - Friday, September 6

Round 26: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - Friday, September 13