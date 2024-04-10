An evening with Wigan Warriors legends in memory of local amateur coach John Duffy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duffy, who coached at local amateur club Wigan St Cuthberts, sadly passed away in January 2023 at the age of 58 following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

A fundraising event has been organised by his wife, Angela, to help raise money and spread awareness of MND.

A charity evening with Wigan Warriors legends has been organised in memory of John Duffy and in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association South Lancs

Ex-Warriors boss and current England head coach Shaun Wane will be a special guest for the charity event on Saturday, August 3, at the DW Stadium hosted by Everton Stadium announcer, Graeme White.

Former Wigan and Great Britain representative Steve Hampson will also be a special guest on the night that will include a three-course meal, a Q&A, as well as a charity raffle and auction.

A big mystery legend has also been teased for the charity night, with all profits to be donated directly to MNDA South Lancs.

The special evening will also include live music from local singer/songwriter, Mark Frith.

“As a family we now feel ready to start with fundraising with all money raised going to the MNDA South Lancs branch,” Angela said.

“The support and guidance that John and I received from them was invaluable and for this we will be forever grateful.

“If by raising awareness and much needed funds it means that we can make people’s MND journey a little easier, then we have set out what we wanted to do.”

All event information can be found on the dedicated website, www.johnduffymnd.co.uk.

Organisers are also looking to secure table sponsors for the evening. Wigan Food Reviews, Let's Eat Local and Pro-Care NW Ltd have already kindly sponsored the evening and sponsoring a table costs just £50.