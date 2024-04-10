Former Wigan Warriors boss shortlisted to take NRL coaching gig alongside rugby league great Mal Meninga
According to Fox Sports, current boss Jason Demetriou could be sacked as early as next week following the Round 6 fixture with Cronulla Sharks.
Australia head coach Mal Meninga, one of the most respected figures in rugby league, allegedly heads the list of potential candidates to take charge of the club on an interim basis.
South Sydney Rabbitohs have claimed just one win from five in 2024 and sit at the bottom of the table.
The reports state that the club are hoping to immediately fast-track negotiations with Meninga about taking charge for the rest of the season.
Current South Sydney stars Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton, Cameron Murray and Campbell Graham were all part of the Australian Kangaroos squad who won the World Cup in England under Meninga, defeating Samoa at Old Trafford.
Ben Hornby was also listed as a potential candidate, while 2010 Super League Grand Final winning Wigan coach Maguire was also included.
The 50-year-old takes charge of New South Wales for this year’s State of Origin after leaving his position as New Zealand’s head coach on the international stage.
He was unveiled as their new boss last November, having coached the Kiwis since 2018.
Maguire also led South Sydney Rabbitohs to NRL glory back in 2014, defeating Canterbury Bulldogs in the Grand Final with Sam Burgess named as the Clive Churchill Medal winner.
