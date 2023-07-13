His side take on Warrington Wolves, as they look to bounce back from last week’s golden point loss to Wakefield Trinity.

Wire’s performances have dipped in the last couple of months, and have suffered six defeats in their last seven games in all competitions.

“Probably a bit like ourselves, they’ll want to find more of their best form- not just week to week, but within games,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

“When they’re good, they’re excellent, and we’ve got to be prepared for the best version of them.

“They’ve strong running forwards, two electric dummy halves, and George Williams, who is one of the best players in the competition.

“It’s no secret what their threats are, there’s a lot to like about them.

“It’s really simple, whichever team comes out on top will deserve it.

The Warriors take on Warrington Wolves

“We need to perform. There were certain elements of our performance last week that we were far from happy with, so it’s an opportunity to address that.

“There’s also things that we’ve been doing well, which we can take to another level.

“I see a determined and energised team.

“We’re learning all of the time on the training field. The more cohesion we can build and the more lessons we can learn as a spine, the better it is for the team in the long-run.

Matty Peet says he's got a good relationship with Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney

“We’ve got to fast track that by training with intensity and by challenging the lads.

“I’ve got no doubt that the players have the skill, the capability and the dedication to make it work.

“We’re striving for consistency, and I thought we were showing good signs of that.

“Even in last week’s performance, there were spells where we were very good, as well as the spells where we were very poor.

“That consistency isn’t just week to week, even in blocks in the game, you’ve got to strive for the best fluency and cohesion.”

A range of things are taking place at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

The club’s academy side are also in action against Wire in the first match of the evening (K.O. 5.30pm), while the first team fixture acts at the Warriors’ Heritage Game for 2023.

“It’s a massive night for the club,” Peet added.

“The heritage is something we have a huge amount of respect for.

“It’s a privilege to be involved when you consider those special players that have come before us.

“I hope all the past players can make it down on the night and enjoy themselves, but even for the ones who can’t, it’s important that they know that the game is a chance for us to tip our cap to them in appreciation.

“Whether they have played 100 games or 400 games, it’s important that they know they belong to this club and that they are held in high esteem.

“It’s the same with the staff who have worked here before.

“At the other end of the spectrum our academy get the chance to open up with the curtain-raiser.

“Both sets of players will love that, and I’m delighted that the two clubs in Wigan Athletic and Warriors have been able to come together and make that available to our young players.

“I encourage anyone who can get down early to watch some of that.

“The players who have developed through both pathways will be better for having played on the big stage.

“The more we can expose our players to what is a bit of pressure is fantastic.

“I’m really pleased that the club gets to celebrate from top to bottom everything we stand for, and we’ve got to play our part as a first team.”

Peet says he can see a really strong relationship growing between the Warriors and Wigan Athletic.

“I must admit a few things have happened to suggest we are working really well together,” he explained.

“There’s been elements of that over the last few years while I’ve been in this position, but there have been a few good steps both ways.

“Us being allowed to play this curtain-raiser I guess is another step in a really positive direction for the town.

“Myself and Shaun (Maloney) get together and share ideas. He’s a really intelligent coach.

“From his playing days, he’s been on a really good journey, including working with Belgium.

“We’ve spoken a lot about his development and managing players in general.

“He seems like a really bright young coach, and I look forward to getting to know him better.

“Whether he’s taken anything from me, I’m not sure.

“Communication is the most important thing, and challenging each other in the right way- knowing it’s coming from a good place.

“I don’t think that’s any different when I engage with the media, staff in the club, and players or coaches.