A number of amateur sides in Wigan will discover who they will face in the opening weekend of the competition.

The draw starts at 6pm on Thursday evening and will be broadcast live on BBC Sport.

Ince Rose Bridge, St Patricks, Ashton Bears and Orrell St James are among the 34 teams who will be in action between February 11-12.

This week’s draw will also reveal the potential destinations for the clubs who make it into the second round, where 21 sides from Impact Performance NCL Premier and League One enter the competition as well.

It is still a while until Super League clubs start their Challenge Cup campaigns.

The 12 teams from the top division will only enter in round six, which is scheduled to take place between May 18-21.

Wigan Warriors are the reigning champions of the competition, after Matty Peet’s side claimed the club’s 20th title with a victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

Alongside the men’s draw on Thursday, the first round of the Women’s Challenge Cup will also be mapped out.

The 16 teams involved will be split into groups of four, with two teams progressing from each one.

The tournament gets underway on April 23, while the quarter-finals start on June 18.

