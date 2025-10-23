Australia coach Kevin Walters overseeing a Kangaroos training session

Australia coach Kevin Walters says he keeps tabs on the Super League and wouldn’t rule out picking players from the competition in future – including Wigan Warriors star Bevan French.

The Kangaroos boss was hugely impressed with the electric Wigan halfback this season and insisted he won’t dismiss the possibility of calling on talent outside the NRL in the future.

Walters – busy preparing his squad for the first Ashes Test against Shaun Wane’s England on Saturday - says he has been impressed by the standard of play in Super League and has kept tabs on several Australians plying their trade overseas.

Among them is 29-year-old French, who helped Wigan to a historic quadruple in 2024 and was in sparkling form in their Grand Final charge this year.

“We keep a very close eye on the English Super League,” said Walters.

“Bevan has had another great season for Wigan, so we always keep our options open.”

Walters’ comments suggest a broader shift in Australia’s selection philosophy.

His entire Kangaroos squad has been selected from the NRL, as it has for many years.

But Walters insisted there is no formal rule preventing overseas-based players from being picked – possibly opening the door for any outstanding Super League-based Aussies to play their way into his squad for the World Cup next year.

“There are no rules that don’t allow us to do that,” he added.

French last played in the NRL in 2019 with Parramatta before moving to Wigan, where he has been a huge crowd-pleaser. He was the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in 2023.

A crowd of about 60,000 is expected at Wembley for the first Ashes since 2003, reviving one of international rugby league’s oldest rivalries. The series then moves to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Leeds’ Headingley on successive Saturdays.

Walters, who played at the old Wembley in 1994, added: “I am looking forward to all three games, but especially here (Wembley).

“Look at the ground here, it’s beautiful.”