Australia star Harry Grant celebrates a victory in 2024 with his Kangaroos teammates

Australia have confirmed their 24-strong squad that will represent the Kangaroos for the Ashes tour in England this autumn.

Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has named seven potential debutants in his squad in the shape of Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders.

The squad, which will play in the first Ashes series in more than two decades, includes seven players who took part on Sunday’s thrilling NRL Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, with the latter securing their first NRL Premiership since 2006.

Walters believes England will prove to be a stern test for his Australian side, but has full confidence that his side ‘knows what it takes to win’.

“The State of Origin series was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the finals series,” Walters said.

“There is a mix of youth and experience, and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad.

“England will be a huge test on their home soil; however, this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”

Australia 24-man squad for Ashes tour (*denotes uncapped players): Blayke Brailey* (Cronulla Sharks), Patrick Carrigan, Gehamat Shibasaki*, Kotoni Staggs, Reece Walsh* (all Brisbane Broncos), Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, Lindsay Smith, Isaah Yeo (all Penrith Panthers) Xavier Coates, Harry Grant, Cameron Munster (all Melbourne Storm), Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase* (all Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden (both North Queensland Cowboys), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Keaon Koloamatangi* (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses (both Parramatta Eels), Jacob Preston* (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ethan Strange*, Hudson Young (both Canberra Raiders).

The Ashes series will include Test matches at Wembley Stadium (October 25), Hill Dickinson Stadium (November 1) and Headingley (November 8). Tickets have already sold out for the latter two Tests at Everton and Leeds now, with the opener down in the capital at Wembley being the only remaining chance to see hosts England take on the Kangaroos.

