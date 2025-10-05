Michael Maguire celebrates Brisbane Broncos' win in the 2025 NRL Grand Final

Former Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire has won his third Grand Final as a head coach after guiding Brisbane Broncos to the NRL title on Sunday.

The Broncos won one of the most gripping Grand Finals in recent memory, having come back from a 22-12 deficit at half-time to win 26-22, with fullback Reece Walsh producing an incredible display.

The win was Brisbane’s first NRL title since 2006, and was the second time Maguire has led a club to a Premiership after steering South Sydney Rabbitohs to Grand Final success back in 2014.

Maguire claimed his first Grand Final win as head coach of Wigan in 2010, when the Warriors beat St Helens 22-10 at Old Trafford, with Tommy Leuluai claiming the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

The Australian is now only the sixth man in history to win an NRL Premiership with two different clubs. Former Halifax favourite Chris Anderson did it with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm, Jack Gibson did it with the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels, as did Phil Gould with the Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers.

More recently, ex-England boss Wayne Bennett has won NRL titles with the Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons, whilst former Hull KR and Widnes Vikings chief Tim Sheens achieved the same feat with Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers, with Maguire the latest to join an elite coaching group.

Maguire may have only spent two seasons coaching Wigan between 2010 and 2011, but he left a sizeable impact on Super League, having won 53 of his 70 games in charge, having led the Warriors to a Super League title, League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup.