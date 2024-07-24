Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Australia will host the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, which will again feature Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair competition.

A number of fixtures will also be played in Papua New Guinea, and the tournament will be contested by a total of 26 teams – comprising of 10 men’s, eight women’s and eight wheelchair teams - in October and November 2026.

England, Australia, Samoa, New Zealand, Lebanon, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea have already qualified for the men’s tournament after reaching the quarter-final stage of the last World Cup.

The remaining two berths are set to be decided at the inaugural IRL World Series in 2025, between Cook Islands, Jamaica, South Africa and the winner of the European qualifying tournament later this year, featuring France, Serbia, Wales and Ukraine.

IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport and RLWC2026 promises to be the best and most competitive ever staged.

“On behalf of the IRL Board, I would like to congratulate ARLC Chair Peter V’landys, the ARLC Board, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and his team on the quality of their bid and I have every confidence that they will deliver the best World Cup on record.

“We have all been impressed by the ARLC’s ventures into Las Vegas, led by Peter and Andrew, and have no doubt that they will elevate the Rugby League World Cup to a new level.

“Rugby League has never been stronger in Australia and the Pacific, with sold-out stadiums, record television ratings and much excitement about the possibility of a team from Papua New Guinea joining the NRL.

“The 2026 World Cup in Australia, with matches to played in Papua New Guinea, will see the rise of the game in the Pacific reach greater heights and ensure rugby league is the number one sport in the region.

“The condensed format at RLWC2026 will mean every single match is competitive, while the possibility of some games being played as double or triple headers represents great value for fans wanting to see the best Rugby League talent on the planet.